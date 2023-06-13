PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a good summer for Dunlap senior-to-be Julia Sollberger.

She can now longer be considered an under-the-radar girls basketball player in the Peoria area. Division 1 coaches are noticing her game.

“Definitely a confidence boost,” Sollberger said. “I’ve always been confident but it shows me that people want me. Makes me want to work harder.”

For five years, she’s been working with area coach and trainer David Williams with the goal of earning a college scholarship. It appears the hard work is paying off as she’s scored some big scholarship offers since May 1.

“Northern Illinois has offered her, University of Milwaukee, and St. Bonaventure is about to offer,” Williams said. “She visited (St. Louis) last week.”

The shifty point guard is moving up recruiting charts with her ability to lead, create and score. She’s become difficult to guard.

“(Defenders) expect me to pull-up, shoot or go straight to the rim,” said Sollberger, who isn’t afraid to drive to the rim despite being 5-foot-8. “Once you get them in your pocket, you can do whatever you want.”

Another thing college coaches are realizing is she rarely goes by her given name, Julia. She’s known as Bubba.

“I was born two months early and in the NICU they gave me medicine that blew up my cheeks,” Sollberger explained. “My nickname initially was going to be Bubbles but my grandpa changed it to Bubba.”

And the nickname has stuck.

“I didn’t even know her name was Julia,” Williams said. “I was watching a game online a couple yeas ago and they were saying Julia. I thought, ‘who is this Julia.’ I realized it’s Bubba. Didn’t know her first name.”

Now she’s making herself known as a Division 1 recruit.