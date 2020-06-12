Junior Golf Could Grow in Summer Without Sports

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With it’s built-in features of outdoor play and social distancing, golf has a chance to gain momentum in year when many other sports are taking a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The game of golf has come to the front of all of this as the sport that is the safest to maintain social distancing,” said WeaverRidge Golf Course general manager Matt Rogers. “It allows a more normal experience no matter what’s going on in he world.”

After a slow start to the season because of statewide restrictions, golf courses are now running at close to full strength. And course managers are inviting newcomers to give golf a try.

“We hope with this pandemic, we can potentially grow the game of golf and introduce something new to someone who’s never tried golf,” said Rogers who is offering rental clubs to players for five dollars this summer.

Perhaps the area with the most growth potential is junior golf. With most baseball, softball and soccer programs on hold in Illinois and swimming pools closed, much of golf’s competition is on the sidelines. Golf could be appealing for youngsters without a sport right now.

“A lot of parents in the past week have asked about junior lessons,” said Cory Proehl, the director of operations at Lick Creek Golf Course. “They are excited to get some activity, get something going where kids aren’t at home. They are getting out in the fresh air and enjoying it.”

Proehl hosts junior clinics four nights a week at Lick Creek in Pekin.

“A lot of kids that play golf also play baseball in the summer,” said Coyote Creek golf pro John Koehler. “Now there’s less of that going on so maybe they can focus on golf in June and July.”

In the end, fewer sports camps and fewer games on a diamond or soccer pitch may lead to more rounds for young players on golf courses this summer.

“A lot of sports aren’t happening,” said Proehl. “And with golf (courses) being open, it gives us a good opportunity to reach golfers through our junior clinics, our junior golf programs and our junior golf camp.”