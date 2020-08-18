Kaitlin Skeate Runs Then Swims at Bloomington High School

BLOOMINGOTN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ-TV) — She’s hoping to be a three-time all-state runner so Bloomington’s Kaitlin Skeate was thrilled to hear her cross country season is on.

“It was so exciting,” Skeate said of the Illinois High School Association announcement last month. “It wasn’t what I was expecting. I’m grateful we get to be here.”

She’s been busy running 40 miles a week to get ready for the season. You would think after logging all those miles, Skeate would go straight home and rest of for her next cross country practice.

That’s not the case. Instead she heads to the Bloomington High School pool and practices with her other team.

“I started swimming when I was eight. I fell in love with it. It really wasn’t until eighth grade when I got the passion for running and decided I wanted to be serious with that,” Skeate said. “But I didn’t want to give up swimming.”

So her summer mornings are filled with two-hour cross country workouts, followed immediately by a two-hour swim practice.

“Not only does she not complain and put in the hard work but she’s also a great leader and inspiration to everybody,” Bloomington swim coach Jennifer Godlewski said. “She’s one of the rare dreams to coach.”

She’s hoping to run cross country and track in college.

“She has a great competitive spirit,” said Bloomingotn cross country coach John Szabo. “She gets after it, she hates to lose, she wants to be the best she can be at whatever she does.”

Skeate is embracing her final year of high school athletics, her final year competing in two sports simultaneously.

“I’m glad I get to do my favorite things with my favorite people,” Skeate said. “It’s my last swim season so I’m grateful I get to have it. It’s great.”