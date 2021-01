EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Cierra McNamee scored 20 points and Derria Edwards added 17 as host Illinois Central College routed Lincoln Land, 95-46, in the women’s basketball season opener for the Cougars.

The win was the 200th for head coach Karrie Redeker at ICC. She is 200-38 in her eighth season as coach of the Cougars.