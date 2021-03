PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’re both from central Illinois and both have NFL dreams.

Peoria’s Kendrick Green and Washington’s Christian Uphoff worked out for NFL scouts at their pro days on Wednesday.

Green, an offensive lineman, participated in the University of Illinois pro day in Champaign. Uphoff, a safety, was one of four former Illinois State players at the ISU pro day.

Both are excited about their NFL chances. The NFL draft is April 29-May 1.