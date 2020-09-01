Kendrick Green Leads Peaceful Illini March to Champaign Police Dept.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kendrick Green thought he’d be going through a game plan for a season opening football games this week.

Instead, the Peoria High School grad was planning a march. Green helped organize a peaceful march of University of Illinois athletes and coaches Monday afternoon in Champaign.

The group marched from campus to the Champaign Police Department where it knelt for a couple minutes “in silence to remember those who have been victims of police brutality.”

Green said he spent the past three days on the phone talking to officials in the Illinois Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, the Champaign police and other campus groups to make it happen.

“It’s a real problem in our society that needs to be addressed,” Green said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but this is a small step, and a step in the right direction so that’s all we can do.”

Green led a contingent of football players at the front of the group that was estimated to include 500 people, including Illinois football coach Lovie Smith, basketball coach Brad Underwood and Director of Athletics Josh Whitman.