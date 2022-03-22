CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Being a rookie in the National Football League isn’t easy.

Kendrick Green knows all about that. Now that he has a year of pro football under his belt, Green can look back at his rookie season fondly.

“It was a learning and growing process. It was a blessing, my dream come true,” Green said. “You know it’s your job but it’s really your job. People take it seriously, they feed their kids this way. You have to be ready for that aspect of it.”

Green was a rookie starter at center for the Steelers. It’s been a couple months since his season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the playoffs but he is happy to talk about his first year in the NFL.

And he gives a lot of credit to veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for helping him make the transition to pro football. He won’t have Big Ben around next year because Roethlisberger is retired.

“I’m excited to see what happens. Playing with Ben my first year, a future Hall of Famer. It was a blessing. I will miss him,” said Green, a former University of Illinois All-American who has been back to Champaign twice this offseason.

Green thinks his second year with the Steelers will be easier than his first now that he’s survived his rookie season. But playing without Big Ben will be strange.

“I learned a lot from him,” said Green. “He definitely helped me get my foot in the door.”

And as spring football begins at Illinois, Green is excited about how the Illini program can make strides under Bret Bielema, who finished his first year as Illinois coach.

“The energy in the building is way better. I think guys want to work more, he’s bringing energy out of guys and getting guys to buy in,” said Green. “We’re trending up, for sure.”