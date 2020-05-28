Kendrick Green Staying Strong Through the Quarantine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The workouts can be long and lonely when you’re away from your teammates.

Just you and the weights. But Peoria’s Kendrick Green hopes there’s a payoff later this year with University of Illinois football games played in front of some cheering fans.

“You feed off the crowd, they give you energy. I think that’s a huge part of college football,” Green said as he worked out at home. “The band, the student section. If we don’t have it, I can’t imagine what it’d be like.”

So the 310-pound offensive lineman just keeps on working. He thinks he’ll return to campus next week as part of Illinois voluntary summer workouts.

He wants to return to campus as Illinois’ strongest player. He feel he already holds that position.

“Not to brag but definitely. I think I’m the strongest guy on the team, for sure,” Green said with a laugh.

He doesn’t brag on how much he lifts but he knows there’s a way to figure out who’s moving the most weight in the weight room.

“Everyone maxes out and you add up the maxes. I’m up there,” Green said. “With some margin.”

During this two-month quarantine, gyms have been closed in the state so Illinois football players have been on their own to work out. Many of the Illini lineman have been posting videos to show their strength.

Green is no different. He and teammate Jamal Woods moved a truck up and down a street nad put it online for their teammates to see.

“We pushed a big old truck. We pushed it up and down the block a few times,” Green recalled. “Put it in neutral and go.”

Green doesn’t want to be in neutral anywhere else in his career. He has big plans at Illinois and beyond college.

“I have two years left, then hopefully I want to fulfill my dream to play in the NFL someday.,” Green said. “This year is a big stepping stone towards it.”