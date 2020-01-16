Kennell Shoots Braves to 91-78 Win at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nate Kennell hit seven three-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Bradley to a 91-78 road Missouri Valley Conference win over Missouri State on Wednesday.

Bradley (13-5, 4-1 in MVC) squandered a 14-point first-half lead but took the lead for good on a Ville Tahvanainen three-pointer to give the Braves a 75-72 lead with 4:35 remaining.

The win is Bradley’s second straight on the road in the MVC. The Bears (8-10, 2-3 in MVC) erased a ten-point halftime deficit and took a 63-57 with 12:08 remaining.

Bradley closed the game on a 34-15 run.