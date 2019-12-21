Keondre Schumacher Enjoying IWU Homecoming

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Your parents probably told you that you shouldn’t run in the house but Keondre Shumacher loves running around at the Shirk Center.

And that’s the place where he grew up.

“I came here every single day in the summer,” Schumacher said. “I have taken thousands of shots up in here since I was 10-years-old.”

Schumacher was a star at U-High then signed to play basketball at Division I Winthrop. He redshirted his first season and played in nine games his second season at Winthrop.

Then he thought about transferring back home to Illinois Wesleyan. Which he did this spring.

The Shirk Center really is home for Schumacher. His father Chris is the track coach at Illinois Wesleyan so when he was a young boy he was in the building all the time.

And his college coach, Ron Rose, first coached him in the fifth grade.

“My son Ryan is the same age (as Keondre),” Rose laughed. “When they were in the fourth and fifth grade, they played on the same travel basketball team together. I coached him when he was a little guy. To get to coach him again in college is really a treat.”

“It’s crazy to think about it,” Schumacher said of playing for Rose as a grade schooler. “Fifth and sixth grade he coached me. Being able to play under him, all these years later is crazy.”

Schumacher says he enjoyed his time away from home at Winthrop but thought his best fit was in his home town. The Titans welcomed him with open arms and now he’s trying to help Wesleyan get in the Division-3 NCAA Tournament field.

“It’s been an amazing experience. I am super-blessed to play two more years after this one,” Schumacher said. “Hopefully, we can continue to have a good season and make it (to the NCAA’s). I am so blessed to play in my hometown.”