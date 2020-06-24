Kernels Collegiate League Begins Next Week

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Baseball will return to the twin cities one week from today with the inaugural season of the Kernels Collegiate Leauge.

The Normal Cornbelters have founded a four team league that will showcase some of the top area college baseball players in games five nights a week at the Corn Crib for a five week season.

Cornbelters General Manager Todd Kunze believes the new league is a great opportunity for college players who lost their spring season.

“Giving these kids an opportuinty to re-resurrect their season that they lost,” Kunze said. :It’s really about the players and their opportunity to showcase their talents and where they’re out for their perspective universities.”

Phase four of Govenor Pritzker’s re-open Illinois plan allows stadiums to have 20-percent fan capacity. While the seating capacity of the Corn Crib is around 7,000, Kunze says the stadium can add roughly 3,000 total fans with added concourse seating and outfield berms. That could push the Corn Crib fan capacity to roughly 10,000 fans, which in turn would allow the Kernels League to have around 2,000 fans at the Corn Crib for games this summer.

“Social distancing and spacing is not a problem here, and then following out those guidelines to keep the fans and players safe,” Kunze said. “Everything just fell together, people want to come and just see some baseball.”

The Kernels Collegiate League will begin play July 1, with the regular season scheduled to conclude August 9. For more information about tickets or game schedules, visit the Cornbelters website at: https://cornbeltersbaseball.com/.

Stay Connected