NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — College basketball is back in central Illinois.

The four-team Kernels Collegiate League opened play at the Corn Crib on Wednesday night. The teams will play a 30-game schedule over the next five weeks.

Dunlap’s Jason Bollman tossed five innings of no-hit ball to lead the Hoots past the Gems, 2-0 in the first game. The Bobcats got first inning homers from Jake Marti and Jake McCaw and beat the CornBelters 7-3 in the nightcap.