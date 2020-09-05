Kernels Fall League Begins For Prep Baseball Players

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The front office of the Normal Cornbelters continues to revolutionize sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kernels Fall League kicked off Friday night at the Corn Crib.

The league was set up to give baseball players a chance to get some action in place of the spring baseball season they missed last year and to help fill the void of prep football season this spring.

Over the next six weeks, the league will hold games Friday through Sunday with over 160 players taking part in two age divisions.

Enjoy the highlights from night one of action from the Corn Crib!