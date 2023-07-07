SILVIS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tommy Kuhl brought a nice crowd but he won’t play on the weekend at the John Deere Clasic.

The pro golf rookie from Morton shot 70-71 in his first PGA Tour event. He played two rounds of the John Deere Classic at -1 but missed the cut by three shots.

Fellow University of Illinois grad D.A. Points of Pekin shot a second straight 70 in the second round to finish at -2, two strokes shy of the cut.

Cameron Young carded a bogey-free 64 Friday and moved to the top of the leaderboard at -13, two shots ahead of the field.