EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kurt Barth has stepped down as head football coach at Eureka College.

Eureka College announced a national search for his replacement on Tuesday.

Barth went 70-77 in 15 seasons as the Red Devils coach. He is the winningest coach in EC football history.

Barth was a three-time All-American wide receiver (1995-97) at Eureka. The Fieldcrest High School grad led the Red Devils to the DIII national playoffs in 2017 and 2018.