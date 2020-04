PEORIA, Ill. -- Even during the stay at home order, Bradley's Darrell Brown is finding ways to keep his calendar busy. Last week, the two-time MVC champion signed with Rize Management, a professional sports management firm, as he prepares to begin his pro basketball career.

"I had a great college career, and it's paving the way for me to do something special, whether I go overseas or be able to play in the NBA one day," Brown said. "It's been a dream come true just signing with an agent."