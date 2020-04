CANTON, Ill. -- Hunter Rhodes has made a name for himself as a basketball stable in Canton, whether it's a prolific high school career, a college run with Northern Iowa or now as head coach of the Little Giants. But the hardwood is not the only place Rhodes is making a name for himself these days: He's a video game content creator on the side.

"Instead of a gym now, this is kind of my area. It's just where, every night when the kids go to sleep, this is where I come down and I make content, I make YouTube videos," Rhodes said. "This is my lab and this is where I do a lot of my stuff at night when the kids are sleeping."