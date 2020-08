NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- One of the top performers at the Kernels Collegiate League this summer has been Normal West product McCade Brown. The Indiana University hurler impressed with the Cornbelters this season with a 0.37 ERA in 19 innings with 44 strikeouts, all while giving up just two total hits.

"The summer is a big time to refine your skills and really get some extra innings in and try to get better in what you need to work on," Brown said. "I think this was a great opportunity to do that and obviously, just really lucky to get out and play with everybody."