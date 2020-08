BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- At the beginning of July, Normal Community product Rob Wuehrich became the first ever Illinois Wesleyan golfer to win the prestigious Jack Nicklaus golfer of the year award.

"It was a huge award to be able to win that, and it kind of just shows the culture of Wesleyan. Because over the year we have had great players. Bennett Blakeman played in two U.S. Open's, was a finalist for it. Connor O'Neil was a two time finalist for it," Wuethrich said. "So to win it was kind of a big thing for me just to win it for them for all they have helped me with.