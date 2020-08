PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Senior Mason Minkle shot an even par 72 to lead Pekin to a season-opening win in a triangular match with Richwoods and Normal Community on Friday at Lick Creek Golf Course.

Minkle was medalist with teammate Carter Stevenson shooting a 75. The Dragons shot 307, Normal Community 343 and Richwoods 383.