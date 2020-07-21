Kurt’s Korner for July 20, 2020: Kurt Swings a Mean Whiffle Ball Bat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kurt Pegler was just there to do some reporting.
But when players at a charity whiffle ball tournament asked him to take a few swings of the bat in between games, he did. And it’s captured on Kurt’s Korner.
