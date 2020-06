PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- With it's built-in features of outdoor play and social distancing, golf has a chance to gain momentum in year when many other sports are taking a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The game of golf has come to the front of all of this as the sport that is the safest to maintain social distancing," said WeaverRidge Golf Course general manager Matt Rogers. "It allows a more normal experience no matter what's going on in he world."