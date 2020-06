CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Two days after the Illinois High School Association awarded the boys state basketball tournament to Champaign, the organization's executive director made it sound like the championships have found a home for a while.

At a news conference Wednesday, IHSA boss Craig Anderson praised the communities which bid on the state tournament, Champaign and Peoria. The state tourney will be played at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois for the next three years.