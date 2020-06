EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Organized football has made its return to central Illinois. The Peoria Punishers of the Mid American 8-Man Football League are two games into their 2020 season that usually starts in March. With player safety and social distancing checks, the Punishers have been chomping at the bit to get back to the gridiron.

"They've been ready. They were just as frustrated as all of us that we couldn't play football," Peoria Punishers co-owner Justin Miller said. "This is the one thing we like to do in the spring to help give them something positive in their lives. They're itching to get back to it."