MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Morton native Matt Wiegand was a Mid-Illini all-conference selection as catcher during his high school baseball career. Fast forward a decade, and now he has traded in his catchers glove for medical gloves as a nurse.

"Playing baseball, there's nine people out there and you're all working together. And in the profession of nursing, you're working with other nurses, doctors," Wiegand said. "You have to be able to all work together on one patient and work together as a team."