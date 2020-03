EAST PEORIA, Ill. -- For ICC spring head coaches, last week's news of canceled spring sports produces a lot of questions for what the future will look like.

"It's going to be unique all across the board, from division one, division two, division three, NAIA and junior college with this extra class added in," said ICC baseball coach Brett Kelley. "We may have a crop of freshman next fall that haven't played in a year."