PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- A lineup that included Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Javier Baez and Greg Maddux proved to be the best.

The Peoria Chiefs won the month-long Midwest League Madness contest, a competition between fans of teams in the class A baseball league that pitted franchise's all-time rosters against each other. Fans voted for online as teams put their best-ever lineups together for the contest.