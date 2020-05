SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- If you're interested in fishing, hunting, camping, scuba diving and kayaking all while enjoying the benefits of a world class resort, you may not have to go far. Sankoty Lakes will soon offer all of those right here in central illinois.

"We're in beautiful Spring Bay, and this is the site of a former gravel pit that since the '60s has been dredging gravel and sand out for making concrete in the area," Saknoty Lakes founder Kim Blickenstaff said. "What's left are lakes, about 80 acres of lakes that have sand and gravel bottoms, and Sankoty Aquifer water. So if you can imagine Bahama style blue water, that's what we have out here."