MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ)-- Morton's Sam Lange has found success in multiple areas of his high school career. The Potters senior was the runner up at the 2019 state cross country meet in Peoria, and in the classroom he holds a 4.875 grade point average and has helped the Morton academic challenge team to sectionals.

Not only is Sam and academic and athletic standout, he's also helping out in the community. Each of the last four summers he's been a part of the Catholic Heart Work Camp, where as a youth group he helps restore homes, feed the hungry, and bring joy to the elderly and disabled.