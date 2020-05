PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- For many coaches, this is the first spring of their lives where they have not been involved in coaching or playing sports. That's been a tough pill to swallow.

"I've been playing softball since I was five years old, so this would be 35, 36 years with softball in my life," Normal West softball coach April Schermann said. "This was my 17th year as head coach, and to not have a spring season is very, very weird."