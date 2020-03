PEORIA, Ill. -- From the start of sports season in August to the end in May, high school athletic directors barely have a chance to catch their breath. Except for this year. The IHSA shutdown has left many wondering what to do.

"Yesterday I stayed at home, I didn't do anything," Pekin athletic director Barry Gurvey said. "I walked outside to check something on my house and that was about it. And I was bored beyond belief."