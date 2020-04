PEORIA, Ill. -- The Peoria Notre Dame girls soccer team had big goals for the 2020 spring season. The Irish finished in the Elite Eight during the previous three seasons, and they had their eyes set on making a trip to state this year. The 12 PND seniors are holding out hope that they can get on the field at some point this year.

"When we had to tell them that our season was suspended, it was the hardest talk I've ever had to give, including the last three years talking to our seniors after the super sectional game," PND head coach Ben Ralph said. "They've done everything right, and it's very difficult to look them in the face and tell them that their season is suspended"