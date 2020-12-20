Late Game Heroics Give Bradley 69-68 Victory Over Miami (Ohio)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley men’s basketball team used a 9-0 run in the final stretch of Saturday’s game against Miami (Ohio) to pick up a 69-68 victory.

Terry Nolan Jr. threw down a two-hand slam dunk to give the Braves the lead with less than 20 seconds to play. Miami missed a go-ahead three pointer on the other end to give Bradley the win.

Bradley (6-2) was led by Sean East with 14 points, while Elijah Childs (13 points), Ville Tahvanainen (10 points) and Ari Boya (10 points) all finished in double figures.

The Braves are next in action at No. 16 Missouri Tuesday night at 6 p.m.