PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley Illinois State without a field goal for the final 12 minutes of the contest, closing the game on a 27-8 run to beat the Redbirds, 76-61, in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game Friday night at Renaissance Coliseum.

The win is Bradley’s 13th straight at home, a program record.

Sophomore Lasha Petree scored a game-high 24 points to go with a career-high six blocks. Juliunn Redmond scored 20 for ISU, which had a two-point halftime lead.