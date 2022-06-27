PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Lathan Sommerville, one of the top current high school basketball recruits from Peoria, was back in town Monday to help coach in his father’s summer camp at Peoria Christian High School.

Lathan has spent the last season at a prep school in Atlanta, GA., but returned to teach the next generation of hoopers, while still being a kid himself.

“Just get better. Learn how to work hard. Enjoy working hard. It’s a process. You’re not going to be good right away. You gotta put in the work so I hope to teach them that.” Lathan Sommerville

The Sweat Equity Elite Basketball Camp was started by Lathan’s father Marcellus Sommerville, who had an outstanding basketball career in his own right. He was an all-state player in Peoria, helped lead Bradley University to the Sweet 16 and played professional basketball for 14 years.

Lathan’s high school coach in Atlanta, Trey Scotti, traveled to Illinois as well to help lead the camp. Scotti played in Pekin and said having someone as young as Lathan coach in the camp is a positive experience.

“Just the kids being around him, they’re gonna love him as a person as well. And getting to see it’s more than just about basketball. Lathan’s just a great kid and I think he’s going to add a lot of value to the camp in that way.” Trey Scotti, Lathan Sommerville’s high school basketball coach in Georgia

Marcellus said his camp focuses on “knowing the habits, techniques and the sweat needed in order to maximize potential both on and off the court.”

The camp runs through Thursday, June 30.