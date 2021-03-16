‘Leaving Is Hard,’ but Scott Carlson Ready for Basketball Retirement

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — You may have to forgive Scott Carlson if it hasn’t hit him yet.

He’s just finished a coaching career that spanned three decades, the last 24 seasons as the head basketball coach at Brimfield High School. It’s the school that first peaked his interest when he saw the Indians play at state in 1979.

“I’ve said Brimfield was my target school since college,” Carlson said. “It took me six years before I got here. Finally got here, worked my way up. It was fantastic. It’s a journey God took me on that I’ll never forget.”

He’s retiring form his teaching and coaching position at BHS after 32 years. He won 495 games at Brimfield and his 2015 team won the state championship.

While he admits he always wanted to coach at Brimfield, he wasn’t sure he’d ever win a state title there.

“The state run and state championship, I never dreamed of that,” Carlson admitted. “It’s magical and so much fun.”

He’s built big relationships at the small school. That’s why Carlson says retiring from teaching and coaching will be so difficult.

“Kevin Kreiter has been my assistant coach all 24 years on varsity. How many awesome young men have I had? So many,” Carlson said. “Stepping away is hard but it’s a journey I’ll never forget. I’m so thankful for. Brimfield’s been awesome.”