PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Legendary Manual basketball coach Dick Van Scyoc died Friday, according to his family. He was 98.

Van Scyoc coached 48 years of Illinois high school basketball and retired in 1994 as the winningest coach in state history with 826 victories. Van Scyoc coach at Peoria Manual the final 28 years of his career, winning his final game, the 1994 class AA state championship.

After his retirement, Manual won three straight state titles under his successor and former player, Wayne McClain. Manual became the first school in Illinois High School Association history to win four consecutive boys basketball state championships (1994-97).

Van Scyoc, who was a native of Eureka and a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, coached at Armington and Washington before coming to Manual in 1966. He took five Manual teams to state, placing fourth in 1972, third and 1986 and 1988, and second in 1991 before his 1994 Rams team won state.

