Lewistown Basketball Thinking Big

The Lewistown girls basketball team enters the 2019-2020 season with high hopes after making a trip to state last year. The Indians have potential to be one of the top teams in the state, but know they will have a big target on their backs.

“Potential is a great thing, but potential basically means you haven’t done anything yet. Last season is over, last years team is done, this is a whole new team,” said Lewistown head coach Greg Bennett. “I think these girls are focused on getting back to Redbird, it’s tough to get back.”

“I think this year we can’t over think or over look anybody,” said Lewistown senior Sydney Shaeffer. “Definetly lost three big players, we already have a legacy here, but definetly adding on to it would be amazing.”

Lewistown returns nine total players from last years team that got third place in Class 1A. And the Indians are motivated to do even better this season.

“I’m super duper excited to see what we can do this year, we’re going to work really hard to get back to where we were last year,” said Lewistown senior Anna Heffren. “And its senior year so its super exciting too. I guess our goal is to always do better than you did last year, and theres only more game we can make to do better than last year.”

“Just excited to play with these seniors, we talk about it all the time that it’s our ten year anniversary, we’ve been playing since second grade together,” said Lewistown senior Carli Heffren. “And we showed last year how much talent we have coming up, so if we just work extra hard, I think we can meet our goals.”

With ample postseason experience and the desire to add an even bigger state trophy, the Lewistown Indians will be one of the top teams to watch this basketball season.