HAVANA, Ill. — The Lewistown girls basketball team won its thirs straight Class 1A sectional championship Thursday night, punching its ticket to the Elite 8.

Last year, the Indians won a supersectional game to advance to the state final four. Lewistown is drawing off of last years experience to provide motivation for Monday’s game.

Lewistown will play Father McGivney Catholic Monday at 6 p.m. at the Illinois College supersectional in Jacksonville.