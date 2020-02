Justin Alderson has raced at the state swim meet each of his four years at Metamora High School. The Redbird senior has never won a state title; He hopes to change that.

"I feel pretty good, obviously a lot of the guys I'm going against I've been racing against since I was probably eight or nine, so we know each other, we kind of know each others race strategies," said Alderson. "But I like my odds against them."