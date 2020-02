LEWISTOWN, Ill. — The Lewistown girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, and the Indians played their final home game of the season Monday night.

It was senior night for six players who helped clinch an incredible stat: That senior group is undefeated during home games since fifth grade. Lewistown is 26-1 this year and will wrap up the regular season Thursday at Elmwood.