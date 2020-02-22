Lewistown Win Ends Career of Longtime Illini Bluffs Coach

HAVANA, Ill. — Thursday night’s Lewistown win over Illini Bluffs gave the Indians a third straight sectional plaque.

It sends the top-ranked Indians (31-1) to the class 1A super-sectionals where they are one win away from a state berth. It also sends Jim Robertson into retirement.

Robertson is retiring after coaching basketball for 30 years at IB.

“The only way that would make this last game any better would be to have won it. It’s everything you would have wanted,” Robertson said. “You didn’t come in and get beat up on by the number one team in the state. It’s sad to see it come to an end, but all good things come to an end.”

Illini Bluffs finished the season 27-7.