Lily Wagemann’s Extra Efforts Make Her a Runaway Favorite in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Even a rainy day that forces track practice to move indoors can’t get Lily Wagemann down.

She graduated from Pekin High School last weekend with an impressive 12 varsity letters. This week’s rain can’t put a damper on that.

“I do what I love, that’s my reward,” Wagemann said with a smile after her team rain stairs in the building Tuesday. “Keep doing what you love and working hard. It’s a lot of hard work but in the end t’s worth it. You make a lot of great relationships.”

The basketball player and distance runner isn’t only an excellent athlete, she’s an honor roll student who graduated near the top of her class.

And she served as a Dragon Day leader for two years years, helping freshman get acclimated to that big Pekin campus.

“We help freshmen come in and get to know the school,” said Wagemann. “We tour the school and we make sure they’re comfortable and not afraid. It is a huge school.”



And even though she logs lots of miles in training cand competition, she found time to do something very special this year during the pandemic.

“One of my favorite things I did volunteering is writing letters to veterans and those in nursing homes,” said Wagemann, a National Honor Society member. “Being able to spread love during this tough time.”

Her track coach isn’t surprised.

Christina MacEwan/Pekin track coach: “She’s definitely someone within the school and community that is out there to help people,” said Pekin coach Christina MacEwan. “All the time.”

Wagemann is helping people, excelling in school and winning in sports. She even makes rainy days fun days at Pekin.