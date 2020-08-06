Limestone Hires Former Star as Head Basketball Coach

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tony Thomason is coming home.

The former Limestone basketball star was named the head basketball coach at his Alma mater on Wednesday. Thomason, a 2003 Limestone grad, takes over a program on its third coach this year.

Eddie Mathews resigned following the season, his ninth with the program. For Morton coach Jarrett Brown was named his successor in April but resigned for personal reasons in mid-summer.

Thomason coached two seasons at Mid-Illini Conference rival Dunlap. And the past three seasons was an assistant coach at Illinois Central College.