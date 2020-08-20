Limestone Volleyball Players Helping Save Golf Team

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Limestone girls golf team looks a lot like the Limestone volleyball team this season.

“COVID was probably our number one recruiter and Alayna (Rudebeck) was next,” said Limestone girls golf coach Derek Renz. “She started bringing in some pretty good girls.”

Limestone had no returning golfers from last year’s squad and was in jeopardy of not having a team this fall. But when the volleyball season was moved to the spring, sophomore Alayna Rudebeck needed something to do.

He father talked her into going out for the golf team but she didn’t want to go it alone. So she started asking her volleyball teammates to join her.

“I asked one of my best friends Morgan Stephens. She said yes. After that we just started asking people,” Rudebeck said. “And they all said OK.”

So now the Rockets have a nine-person team, seven girls are volleyball players and no one on the team has ever played golf. They’re learning the game, the rules and the etiquette.

Most of them don’t even own golf clubs. Limestone loaded out five sets of clubs to players.

“I’ve had to borrow clubs from family members and friends,” said Stephens, a sophomore volleyball player. “It’s been crazy but it’s really been fun. I’ve hit a golf ball every once in a while with my dad but never played a round of golf in my life.”

The girls are taking it slowly but they say they love this new athletic venture. It’s something that came out of the pandemic and could have long term benefits.

“Golf is something they can play the rest of their lives,” Renz said. “I think they’re going to learn a lot, not necessarily from me, but just from being out here. I think they’ll say they had fun because we will have fun. And I think they’re going to be happy they came out for it.”