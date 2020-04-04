Limestone’s Eddie Mathews Resigns Basketball Post

PEORIA, Ill. — Limestone is looking for a new boys basketball coach.

Eddie Mathews announced his retirement on social media Friday after nine years on the job at the Mid-Illini Conference school.

“It has been an honor to represent the Limestone School District and community of Bartonville. My family and I are very appreciative to the administration, faculty, staff and community at Limestone,” Mathews wrote on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Mathews came to Limestone in 2011 after coaching at Peoria Notre Dame for nine seasons. His tenure at Limestone was highlighted by a third place finish at state in 2013.

“During my tenure, I tried to lead with integrity, servant leadership, respect, and passion with hopes some of these characteristics translated, not only onto the basketball court, but into the lives of the young men that I have coached,” said Mathews. “After much consideration, it is in the best interest of my family to step down from this position and look forward to new challenges and opportunities that may arise.”

His record with the Rockets was 127-135.

