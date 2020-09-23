Limestone’s Wilson George’s Chasing Fastest Times in the State

BARTONVILLE, ILL. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wilson Georges has been at the head of the pack all cross country season.

Saturday, the Limestone junior ran the three-mile course at Peoria’s Detweiller Park in 14:50, his career best time. And faster than any Class 2A runner in the state this fall.

“That’s all I’ve been thinking about this whole season, circling the dates at Detweiller to go get that sub-15 (result),” Georges said. “I really felt like I could have gotten it last year. It didn’t happen.”

That’s because he got pneumonia the week of the Mid-Illini Conference championship race. Georges recovered in time to finish seventh at state with a 15:09 time.

But he’s healthy now and putting an assault on cross country courses all over the area.

“I think the sky’s the limit. I think I can go pretty low,” Georges said. “I’m a big believer that if you set high goals you can accomplish them if you work hard enough. I’ve worked hard for this.”

The Illinois High School Association expanded the cross country season Wednesday. Runners will now be able to compete in sectionals but there’s still no IHSA-sanctioned state meet.

So while Georges isn’t planning on running against runners from all over the state he is still keeping an eye on hem. The fastest runner in Class 2A now knows his times are among the best with class 3A cross country runners.

“Since his freshman year at Limestone, his goal wasn’t just to be the best in 2A but the best in the whole state,” said Limestone cross country coach Brian Glaza. “He sets his sights high and he disregards the whole idea of classes.”

Georges will get another shot to run at Detweiller, the home of the state championships for 50 years. The Mid-Illini Conference meet will be run there next month and he says he’d like to finish at 14:40 or better.

It will help him figure out where he really ranks among the state’s top runners.

“I want to see how fast I can go compared to everybody in the state to see really how good I am. I’m a huge competitor and want to be up there with the best guys,” Georges said. “I think I put myself in a pretty good position to do that.”