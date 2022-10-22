PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – The regular season for Illinois high school football has already come and gone.

On Saturday night, the IHSA announced the playoff brackets. Here are all the Central Illinois matchups heading into the first round, separated by division.

7A

#30 Plainfield Central (5-4) at #3 Pekin (9-0)

#19 Normal Community (6-3) at #14 Hononegah (7-2)

6A

#12 Washington (6-3) at #5 Bremen (8-1)

5A

#9 Jacksonville (6-3) at #8 Metamora (6-3)

#15 Dunlap (5-4) at No. 2 Highland (8-1)

3A

#9 Elmwood-Brimfield (6-3) at #8 Genoa-Kingston (7-2)

#15 Olympia (5-4 ) at #2 Benton (8-1)

2A

#9 El Paso-Gridley (7-2) at #8 Farmington (7-2)

#12 Central Catholic (6-3) at #5 Mercer County (7-2)

#11 Clifton Central (6-3) at #6 Tri-Valley (7-2)

1A