PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He feels like he’s a Peoria ambassador wherever he goes.

“Everybody always asks about Peoria,” said Shaun Livingston. “I tell them I’m from Illinois. Chicago? No, Peoria.”

Livingston has always been proud to say he’s from Peoria. Saturday he returned home to be inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame.

“It means a lot for my family. The (people) with me along the way,” said Livingston. “The people that believed in me before I left for the NBA.”

Livingston’s playing days are over. After he won three NBA titles with the Warriors as a player, he now has a front office job Golden State Warriors.

That keeps him in California but he still plans on stay connected to his hometown through his summer basketball camp, which has provided free instruction to inner city kids for a decade.

“That’s the goal. No matter how far I go, to be able to come back and give back, especially now,” said Livingston, a former Peoria High School All-american.

Livingston won two state basketball championships at Peoria High, which serves as host for his basketball camp.

“Being able to come back, help do my part, maybe can’t solve all the problems, but do my part, help one kid, then I’ve done my job,” Livingston said.

His 9-to-5 job may be with the Golden State Warriors but Livingston says representing Peoria will always be a full-time assignment for him.

“Peoria has always meant a lot to me. Every introduction in my life has said ‘From Peoria, Illinois.’ It will always be that way,” said Livingston. “I carry that badge of pride.”