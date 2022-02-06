Local Cheerleading Teams Relish State Opportunity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school cheerleading teams from Normal U-High, Farmington, Pontiac, Illini Bluffs and Knoxville competed in the state championship meet over the weekend.

For the teams, it’s a culmination of a season’s worth of hard work. And a return to normalcy. Last year, the state cheer competition was held virtually.

Farmington finished in eighth place in the small team division of the state meet, and head coach Kim Pillman says she couldn’t be prouder of her team.

“Coming back off of a COVID year where we were virtual last year and coming back in and really having to learn some of the skills that we couldn’t do last year, I couldn’t be prouder,” Pillman said. “It’s really an accomplishment and they worked extremely hard to get here.”

U-High took home a fifth place finish in the medium team competition. Senior captain Keagan Kyle was happy to have a chance to add on to the Pioneers history at the state meet.

“It’s really an honor to be a part of this program and be able to represent U-High and this town,” Kyle said. “You really have to push to get here, but it’s to keep representing your name like you should.”

Congratulations to our area cheerleading teams on a great season!